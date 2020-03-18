The Dish Cafe reacts to switching to deliver, take-out only

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — On Tuesday, March 18, 2020 Governor Jim Justice restricted restaurants to take-out and delivery only. One of the local restaurants affected is The Dish Cafe in Daniels. Employees told 59News after the announcement, they all started worrying about work and if they would still have a job.

Employee Kim Shannon said for now, they are staying open for take-out and delivery. They also altered shifts.

“Those shifts are going to be divided,” Shannon said. “And we’ve gone from having six staff some days, to now we’re just going to be able to offer one shift per person.”

Owner of The Dish Cafe, Michelle Rotellini, said they are not putting a limit to where they deliver. They do have new hours which are 11:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m.