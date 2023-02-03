PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–As drugs run rampant through Southern West Virginia, one group made it their mission to teach kids to be drug-free.

The Drug-Free All Stars is made up of Mercer County community members who travel to schools to warn students about the dangers of illegal drugs.

Damien Tunstalle, one of the players, said he teaches children not to do drugs because he wants them to be successful in life.

“We talk to hundreds and thousands of students year in and year out so if we get a few to take a different road, they’ll have a positive outlook on life,” Tunstalle said.

The team planned to play at schools all around Mercer County during the school year.