FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– One of the best ways to get out and enjoy the sunshine is to visit the Fayette County Farmer’s market.

The farmer’s market is full of vendors who only sell fresh, locally grown produce and products.

All the money supports local farmers, artisans and small business owners selling their handmade goods and crafts.

The market meets on Thursdays in Oak Hill from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Virginia Street by the Department of Health and Human Resources. They also meet on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on W Wiseman Avenue in the courthouse lot.

Angela Perry, President and Treasurer for the market, says it first began in 2007 and has always helped share a great sense of community.

“We produce everything ourselves and it just gives everyone an atmosphere to come out and visit,” said Perry. “We make a lot of friends between the vendors and the customers.”

Perry mentions they are looking for more produce vendors to join the market.

The farmer’s market should last until the middle of October so long as weather permits.