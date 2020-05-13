Fight continues one year after Minden was added to EPA’s National Priorities List

MINDEN, WV (WVNS) — It is one year since the town of Minden, WV was added to the Environmental Protection Agency’s National Priorities list.

That was three years after homeowners began sending complaints of polychlorinated biphenyl contamination from the former Shaffer Equipment site. PCB’s are known to cause cancer and other health problems.

In February, the EPA came to Minden to clear out contaminated soil from the site. Dr. Ayne Amjad played a large role in gathering health data and advocating for the town. She said the work is not over.

“We were hoping that getting put on the Super Fund Site, we would have an upward trend of getting out of there, but now things have been stalled,” said Amjad. There are people who still want to move out of there because its still a toxic area, it’s still not a safe area for them, and they still want to be relocated.”

The EPA continues to monitor and sample contaminated areas, but things are on hold due to COVID-19.

To learn more about Minden, visit https://mindensurvivors.org/?fbclid=IwAR0kS_lqTBMonjpjLUlDyoGvlNPJVyrub1aJrI4OMKI89U3gEq1o3O9jvvs

