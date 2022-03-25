BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Day one of the Women’s Expo at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention center is officially in the books. Hundreds of people flooded the arena which showcased dozens of businesses and local organizations, many of them women-owned and focused.

For one first-time attendee, she says seeing so many women-centric groups in one place is empowering.

“I think the booths are really cool because there’s a lot of feminism stuff here,” Emily Seay said. “There’s just a lot of open booths.”

If you weren’t able to make it out today there’s one more day of festivities. The expo will continue Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 12-5 p.m. Tickets are $4 at the door.