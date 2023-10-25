Daniels, WV (WVNS) – The Resort at Glade Springs is hosting a gaming convention.

The Glade Gaming Getaway starts this Friday, October 27th, 2023, and runs until that Sunday.

The convention hosts all sorts of fun entertainment from a Halloween party to gaming tournaments.

This also includes the BEX Sensory Lounge and Silent Disco room. People have the chance to grab a pair of headphones while dancing to different playlists.

Jared Kaplan, Digital Media Coordinator for the Resort, said each headphone will have different colors to correspond with each playlist.

“What it does is it allows people to escape from the event. There’s a lot going on so you can go into this sensory lounge and the only thing you will hear is nothing because all the music will be through the headphones. You will be able to get away and be in a quieter place,” Kaplan said.

The convention will last from 10 A.M. through 4 P.M. each day. Tickets can be purchased in advance online or on the day of at the front desk.