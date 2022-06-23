BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias celebrated the grand opening of The Golden Rule, a private school, on Albermarle Street on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

School owners say the school teaches to ability and not based on age.

“Education is key,” said owner and director Jana Jarrett, who said her program sometimes collaborates with local public schools. “From day one, you should be reading to your children. That three to six age period, the things they can do are phenomenal, given the opportunities.”

The Golden Rule is a Montessori school with students from pre-K through high school, and it’s in the former Congregation Ahavath Shalom synagogue.