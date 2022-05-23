BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–Construction on a Mercer County bridge is paused.

Work first began on the Grant Street bridge in the City of Bluefield back at the beginning of January. Kerry Stauffer, City Engineer said there was a problem with the center pier, which is a crucial part of the construction.

Stauffer said they’re waiting on one company’s permission to continue the continually delayed project.

“We’re still waiting on the railroad, Norfolk Southern’s consultant, SVT to approve the plan. So, it’s been a frustrating process because it’s taken so long but we’re still delayed waiting on that,” Stauffer said.

Stauffers said that if the plan can be approved in a timely manner, the bridge could be completed by the end of the year.