PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Quitting smoking isn’t easy and the American Cancer Society wants to help.

That’s why today, Thursday, November 17 is designated as the Great American Smokeout, an intervention event every third Thursday in November.

It’s designed to help people develop a plan to cut out smoking and maintain a healthy and active lifestyle.

Greg Puckett, Executive Director of Community Connections, said Mercer County is still seeing a high percentage of teens smoking or vaping.

“Know that vaping is not a harmless alternative to smoking, you may not be doing one product but the other things that are contained within that vape liquid, that could be equally as harmful in a different way.”

Puckett added 1-800-Quit-Now is a helpful resource managed by the state to provide patches and help to quit smoking.