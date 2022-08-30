Beckley, WV (WVNS) — The third annual Great Beckley Beer Festival kicks off at Beckley Intermodal Gateway on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

Guests will have the opportunity to sample more than 50 craft beers from around the globe, starting at 3 p.m.

Synth-pop group Pink Casino, Alabaster Boxer and hip-hop artist Shelem will perform live. Organizers say the event celebrates all Beckley has to offer.

“We’ve got food trucks. We’ve got activities for the family and for kids, tie-dye station and hula hoop lessons and things like that,” said organizer Jason Lockart. “So, it’s a kind of family event. Despite it being a beer festival, it’s really a positive experience for everybody.”

Tickets may be purchased here.