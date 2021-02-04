The Great Big Game Tire Giveaway

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Big Game is almost here and 10 contest finalists are about to have a chance to win a set of new tires valued at $500!

The finalists will have a chance to show their arm strength and throw a football through a set of tires on Thursday February 4, 2021 at 2 p.m. at C. Adam Toney Tires. It is located at 2009 Main Street, Oak Hill, WV .

The one with the best aim will walk away with the new tires! Contestants were contacted. So if you are one of them, do not forget today is the big day!