Great Race to make its way to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you are a fan of racing and vintage cars, look no further than downtown Beckley on Friday, June 25, 2021.

Neville Street will be filled with vintage cars from all over the country. The Great Race is making an overnight stop in the area for the first time. The race previously stopped in Beckley for lunch in 1995 and 2005. It began in San Antonio, Texas and will end in Greenville, S.C. The oldest car featured in the race is from 1916 and the youngest from 1974.

Jill Moorefield, Director of Beckley Events, said there will be about 100 vintage cars parked in Word Park.

“They’re doing a 2,300 mile track, it hits 10 different states and we’re honored that they’re going to stop in Beckley,” said Moorefield.

If you are looking to watch, you can spot the cars driving on Robert C. Byrd Drive and Neville Street between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday.