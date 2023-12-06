WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — Thick garlands of pine, twinkling lights on columns and over archways, wreaths and ornaments and candy canes and more.

These are just some of the amazing decorations covering the Greenbrier Resort for the Christmas season.

The mastermind behind these decorations is Gillespie’s Flowers, who have served the Greenbrier for one hundred years.

Retail Manager Melinda Workman says her favorite part of decorating has not changed in the fourteen years she’s been in charge.

“Oh, I think it’s everyone’s expression as they walk by or the kids’ joy of seeing what you’ve done when they come back,” said Workman. “While you’re decorating, you know, they come several times to see how you’re progressing and what you’ve done and the finished product. So, we enjoy everyone getting to see it and enjoying it as much as we do.”

The holiday season is a special time at America’s Resort for staff and guests alike. People in the resort gaze around in wonder at the intricate decorations lining the hallways and covering the main rooms.

Terrie Walters, a Greenbrier guest from Roanoke, Virginia said walking in was just magical.

“It’s just like walking into magic,” Walters told 59News. “It’s the most beautiful decorations I think I’ve ever seen all in one place. Every room is different, every room is just… You transport. I’m transported into what a Christmas village would really be like.”

The decorating begins on November 1st and takes most of the month to complete. The trees are done first, then the garland and lights and displays. The decorating team finishes out with the chocolate house display in the lower lobby during the week before Thanksgiving.

The Greenbrier Resort’s 13th annual Dream Tree Gift distribution starts Thursday, December 7th at 8:30A.M.

The resort is expected to give out over 45,000 gifts to 150 organizations in not only West Virginia, but Ohio, Virginia, and Kentucky as well.

The Dream Tree drive wants to make sure that children in need wake up with a small and a gift to open on Christmas morning.