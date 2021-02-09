Daytona International Speedway Daytona, FL
February 14 2021 02:30 pm

The Greenbrier Concours d`Elegance returning to America’s Resort with free admission

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — A popular car show is returning to The Greenbrier Resort for free, thanks to a generous donor.

The Greenbrier Concours d`Elegance will be free of charge this summer. This will be the second year in a row admission is free thanks to Hagerty. The car show will be on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at the concourse of America’s Resort.

Registration is required for the complimentary tickets and can be completed online at GreenbrierConcours.com/freetickets. Registered guests will need to display proper identification at the entrance to gain admission. All COVID-19 guidelines will be strictly followed, including mandatory masks and distancing.

To learn more about The Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance, or to register to take part in any of the events, visit GreenbrierConcours.com.

