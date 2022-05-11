WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – After more than three months of contract disputes, The Greenbrier Hotel Corporation and the Greenbrier Council of Labor Unions came to an agreement on a new contract.

Tuesday, May 10, 2022, the Greenbrier agreed to a new, 3-year, collective bargaining agreement with the Council of Labor Unions, a collective of eight separate Greenbrier employee unions.

Negotiations were tense, but stayed positive, even after the May 1st deadline on the last collective bargaining agreement expired.

With the new deal now in place, employees at the resort will receive a host of new benefits.

“They’ll all receive a 5% raise immediately, and then there are future raises coming in the next couple of years as well. They’ll receive a bonus coming on June 1st,” Director of Public Relations for The Greenbrier Cam Huffman told 59News.

Those pay raises are in addition to other improvements in retirement and health benefits.

In total, more than 600 employees will receive improved pay and benefits.

But the new agreement doesn’t just impact the hotel and its employees, White Sulphur Springs City Manager Lloyd Haynes said getting the contract ratified is a huge relief for everyone in the city and surrounding community.

“The Greenbrier is the main employer for our whole area,” said Haynes. “And since we have so many people who are dependent on the Greenbrier in our area, so goes the Greenbrier so goes the city of White Sulphur Springs.”

Huffman said the resort is thrilled to have the new contract in place. He also added The Greenbrier hopes to continue its mutually beneficial relationship with the city and the people of White Sulphur Springs.

“It’s sort of the heartbeat of the area,” said Huffman. “So having employees to work and happy employees that are here thriving in the community is important to this area.”