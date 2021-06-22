The Greenbrier partners with local businesses for Spa City Stream Clean

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — In an effort to continue to beautify White Sulphur Springs, The Greenbrier Resort partnered with several businesses in town to clean the creeks. The event is called the Spa City Stream Clean.

Joey Miller is a part of The Greenbrier’s Activities Team. He said this event offers a chance to remember and honor the lives lost in the flood, and celebrate being a part of the White Sulphur Springs community.

“It’s important for giving back to nature, the land, giving back to the community and giving back to the people who love this state and love this town,” Miller said.

The Spa City Stream Clean will take place on Saturday, June 26, 2021 beginning at 7 a.m. If you would like to volunteer, you can head to The Local on Main Street on Saturday. If you cannot make the early trip, there is a second opportunity to help clean the creek at Noon.