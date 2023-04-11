WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS)–A locally well-known and beloved employee at The Greenbrier Resort recently passed on Monday, April 10, 2023, after decades of service.

The Greenbrier staff and members of the community mourn the loss of Frank Mosley. He was 91 years old and proudly worked for The Greenbrier for more than 6 decades.

Mosley worked various positions during his career but shined as the front doorman greeting visitors.

Cam Huffman, Director of Public Relations at the Greenbrier, said they will always remember him and the impact he made.

“He had an incredible ability to remember both faces and names, so if you came once he’d remember you forever,” said Huffman. “He made you feel comfortable and made you feel like a part of the family as you walked through those doors.”

Huffman said Mosley’s legacy will always be his authentic hospitality, work ethic and ability to come to work every day with a smile on his face.