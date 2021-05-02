The Greenbrier Resort host 4th annual Concour d’Elegance auto show

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS)–Cars of all colors and sizes were seen at the Greenbrier on Sunday, April 2, 2021. The Greenbrier hosted their 4th annual Concour d’Elegance Auto Show, a weekend long event. Vintage cars and television and movie cars were some of people’s favorites.

“We sort of like to celebrate and the other thing is people like to come here and be at this front entrance and the few behind him people who are really into cars around the country and they want to be here,” Huffman said.

Dwight Schaubach is from Suffolk, Virginia and was the winner of last year’s car contest. He said he enjoys coming to the show, not for the cars, but for the people.

“The cars that you see you hardly ever see anywhere and I got a lot of friends, it’s the second year I’ve been and now we have friends so I look forward to coming here,” Schaubach said.

For one New York City man, coming to this event is a way for him to walk down memory lane with his grandchildren . However, his grandkids said they like today’s cars a lot better.

“Reminiscing with them giving them some ideas of where these cars are coming from and to distinguish the different types of cars. so that made it exciting,” Ivan Berkowitz said.

“No I would want to drive a more modern car. Same! I don’t know I may drive the beetle that is over there,” Thomas and Eve Berkowitz talked with eachother.

