WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier Resort is host to the 104th West Virginia Amateur Championship from May 28 through May 31, 2023.

West Virginia’s top amateur golfers teed off on the Old White TPC Golf Course for round three of the championship at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Rain was an issue for the first two rounds, but by the third round of play, the tournament was back on schedule.

This year marks the 96th out of 103 years that The Greenbrier Resort hosted the event.

Chris Slack is the Executive Director of the West Virginia Golf Association. He said, “It’s only been, like I said, not been here eight times in 104 years, so you know The Greenbrier Resort is the state amateur, you know they go hand in hand. When people think of the state amateur it’s automatically The Greenbrier.”

The annual tournament is being held two months early this year to accommodate for the LIV tour’s stop at The Greenbrier in August.

The West Virginia Amateur Championship ends on May 31, 2023.