GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The Grinch crept into Ghent Elementary School Monday to spread his version of Christmas cheer.

From snatching water bottles to disrupting the lunch period, he caused havoc for the children while making them all yell with excitement at the same time.

After making his ‘Grinchly’ rounds, he left the school as quickly as he came.

Although, we have been assured that all snatched items were returned to their proper owners.