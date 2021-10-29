The grind never stops for one local veteran

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — One local veteran in our area has turned the daily grind of life after the military into a thriving business.

Colin O’Donnell served in the Army in Afghanistan when he got an infection in his foot due to exposure.

After rehabbing at Walter Reed, he was discharged from the hospital and worked to regain strength in his foot to play college football at Bluefield University.

“People think the story is getting injured in Afghanistan, the infection taking over my foot, that’s not the story,” O’Donnell said. “That happened, the story is how was I motivated to get to this point and the answer is I wasn’t motivated, I was inspired.”

Colin was not finished, he opened a popular coffee shop in Bluefield Virginia called The Grind all while playing football and battling the challenges of a pandemic.

O’Donnell said he is even looking into expanding his coffee shop into Wytheville, VA.