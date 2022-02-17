BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — At one point in time, South Fayette Street was more commonly known as Fayette Street, and it was unrecognizable from what you see driving through it today.

As far back as the early 1900s, South Fayette Street, stretching from Uptown Beckley past what is now Stratton Elementary School, was filled with black owned clubs, groceries, salons and barber shops, hotels and much more.

But, if you drive down that street today, you would see a much different scene.

Lee Leftwich spent his entire life in the area and is on a mission to let the public know about the impact of what used to be the only thriving black business district in Beckley.

The first stop on this tour through time began on the part of South Fayette Street near the end of Uptown Beckley, known as Downtown Beckley.

Leftwich owns Alee Upholstrey, the third black owned business in the building. Along the road sits remnants of the Payne Law Office, the American Legion, and five clubs, like The Side Door. Walking down the street, Leftwich found himself enveloped by the sights, smells, and sounds of what once occupied the area.

“I could hear the voices, the screaming, the hollering, the laughing and the joy that used to be down here because I used to be a part of it as well,” said Leftwich.

Wanting to learn more about the history of the street, Leftwich took to the tax assessors’ website, using their innovative map to find the individual cards of the buildings along the street, as well as utilizing a phone directory from the mid-1930s.

Leftwich and his wife started a Facebook page to keep track of the rich black history from Route 3 to the Bypass.

Then as you come along down the road, you come across an area once known as “Foggy Bottom.” This area was home to two all-black schools located in the same building, first as Morton Reeves Elementary, and then as the first Stratton High school. Along the fog-covered roads also sat multiple grocers like Gilberts and Leon’s as well as a beauty shop and more.

“I mean it’s hard to imagine, where did all of this go? Well it went away because the family members, their kids, they moved away and they didn’t keep the business going. So, you see there is kind of a doomsday to a degree but there is opportunity for others to come and put their business here,” said Leftwich.

One black owned business sits in “Foggy Bottom” today, and as you travel along South Fayette Street you find additional black owned businesses where ones like the Playland Dance Hall, Isoms Groceries and the Muff Jaws building once sat.

Something Leftwich hopes to see more of.

“Hopefully people will take note of that, and hopefully they will want to open up a business of their own. You know there are plenty of buildings that can be bought and plenty of opportunity,” said Leftwich.

With businesses like the East Beckley Bodega and San’s Hair loft, Leftwich is hopeful his efforts to recognize the past will help build for the future.