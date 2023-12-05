BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Dogs and cats need love too during the holidays. The Humane Society of Raleigh County is partnering with local businesses to create an Angel Tree.

The Hilltop Coffee Company, Central Pup, and The Chocolate Moose are partnering with The Humane Society of Raleigh County.

To participate, choose a tag on any of the Christmas Trees at either business.

You can donate to or sponsor the animal on the tag that you choose.

Hannah Cottle, Volunteer and Outreach Coordinator for The Humane Society of Raleigh County, said involving the community is wonderful.

“It makes you feel kind of special and especially I love integrating the community into what we do,” said Cottle.

Alongside donating to or sponsoring an animal, you can also donate to the Humane Society.