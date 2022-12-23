LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– The extreme cold weather which hit our area is affecting businesses.

With Christmas two days away, plenty of travelers come to our area to take in the sights and visit popular tourist locations like downtown Lewisburg. Those visitors need to find places to stay, such as hotels.

Lisa Ayers, general manager of the Holiday Inn Express in Lewisburg said the better cold may now have as much an impact as you may thing.

“Yeah, the weather does kind of slow it down a little bit but we still do have a lot of people still coming to tour, to see the attractions here in Lewisburg,” said Ayers.

While bad weather may affect bookings, Ayers said the holiday season is already slower when compared to other parts of the year so any impact is lessened.