POCAHONTAS, VA (WVNS)– Not everyone gets to take a break during Labor Day. Especially first responders.

They help with every emergency on every holiday.

Deputy Logan Moore with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office said it’s like any other normal day on the job.

“Labor Day is just another day for first responders. If it’s a special event, a parade, we’re always there to support the community and show that we’re there for them,” Moore said.

Monday morning, September 5, 2022, Moore worked and helped with the 30th Annual Coal Miner’s Reunion complete with a parade and activities for all ages. Moore said Pocahontas is his hometown and he remembers directing traffic since he was a child and says that’s what inspired him to go into law enforcement.

He said first responders have to be on call for anything at any moment.

“It don’t matter what the day of the week is. There’s always emergencies, there’s always somebody that needs us to come help them in some type of situation,” Moore said.