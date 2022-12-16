BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — According to the CDC, in 2020, seven out of ten people are medically treated for firearm injuries. This could be prevented with classes on gun safety awareness.

Gun safety has become a topic of importance after a two-year-old suffered an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound in Bluefield.

Detective Kenneth Adams with the Bluefield Police Department is also a firearms instructor and he said it’s vital to know how to handle any type of firearm.

“The first rule I teach everybody is when you purchase a firearm you also take on the responsibility of keeping that weapon safe and also the responsibility of when to use that weapon and when not to use it,” Adams said.

Captain Jesse Ruble of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department said nowadays it is difficult for children to tell what’s real and what’s pretend.

“Kids see them. They see them as toys, sometimes they don’t know any better. Nowadays toys are so realistic they don’t know the difference. The biggest issue is to keep them locked up keep them out of reach of children,” Ruble said.

A tip to keep firearms away from children is to lock them away in a gun safe.

Also, educate them on what a gun is and why it could potentially become fatal to them and others.