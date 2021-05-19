The Latest: Netanyahu says he’ll continue Gaza operation

Palestinian Wael Bernat, left, comforts his crying son Ahmad during the funeral of his other son Islam Bernat, 16, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Multiple protesters were killed and more than 140 wounded in clashes with Israeli troops in Ramallah, Bethlehem, Hebron and other cities on Tuesday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. The Israeli army said at least a few soldiers were wounded in Ramallah by gunshots to the leg. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that he is “determined to continue this operation until its aim is met,” despite U.S. President Joe Biden’s call for a de-escalation of hostilities in Gaza.

In a statement from his office Wednesday, Netanyahu said that he “greatly appreciates the support of the American president,” but said Israel will push ahead “to return the calm and security to you, citizens of Israel.”

Earlier, Biden called for “significant de-escalation” by day’s end from Netanyahu after 10 days of heavy fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

___

CAIRO — An Egyptian diplomat says some of the country’s top officials are waiting for Israel’s response to a cease-fire offer, and that they expect amendments to their proposal.

He says they hope France’s increasing efforts could spur the United States to exert its influence on Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to stop the fighting as soon as possible.

He added that if that doesn’t happen, there are some discussions among Arab and Islamic nations, along with China, to put the issue before the U.N. General Assembly in an effort to bypass the Security Council and the U.S.’s veto power there.

The diplomat spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Egypt has been trying to broker a cease-fire between neighboring Israel and Hamas, as it is one of a handful of countries that maintains official ties with both.

— Samy Magdy in Cairo.

___

BERLIN — Germany’s foreign ministry is confirming that the nation’s top diplomat will make a one-day trip to Israel and the West Bank on Thursday for talks with senior Israeli and Palestinian officials.

The ministry said Wednesday that Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will meet the Israeli foreign and defense ministers, as well as President Reuven Rivlin.

He will also meet the Palestinian prime minister in Ramallah.

Maas had said earlier Wednesday that he hoped to fly to Israel but coordination hadn’t yet been completed.

Maas has called for an end to an immediate stop to “rocket terror” by the Hamas militant group, which controls Gaza, a cease-fire and efforts to restart direct talks between the Israelis and Palestinians.

___

TEHRAN, Iran — A top Iranian general says the balance of power in the Middle East has changed with the Palestinians’ ability to launch so many missiles against Israel.

State TV is reporting Wednesday that Gen. Hossein Salami, chief of the powerful Revolutionary Guard, said Israel has become weaker and the Palestinians have become stronger and more powerful.

Salami says: “Palestinians could destroy all Israeli industrial facilities and air bases with missiles.”

Palestinian militants have fired more than 3,700 rockets at Israel, with hundreds falling short and many others intercepted. The rockets have reached a number of Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv, and have brought life to a standstill in areas near Gaza.

Iran does not recognize Israel and supports anti-Israeli militant groups like Palestinian Hamas and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

___

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has called for “significant de-escalation” by day’s end from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Biden’s appeal on Wednesday comes after 10 days of heavy fighting between Israelis and Palestinians.

It was Biden’s toughest public pressure so far on the U.S. ally, with the president asking Netanyahu in a telephone call to move toward “the path to a cease-fire,” according to a White House statement on their conversation.

Pressure has been mounting on Biden, too, to do more as the death toll in the conflict has topped 200.

___

BEIRUT — Lebanese security officials said several rockets were fired Wednesday from south Lebanon toward Israel, the third such barrage in the past week.

The Israeli military said it identified four rockets fired from Lebanon into northern Israel. One landed in an open area, two landed in the sea, and one was intercepted by aerial defenses. Residents of the city of Shfaram, east of Haifa, said one rocket landed near the town.

The Lebanese officials said the latest rockets were launched from the outskirts of the southern Lebanese village of Qlayleh. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

The rocket attack, which drew Israeli artillery fire in response but apparently did not cause any injuries, raised the possibility of dragging Israel into renewed conflict with the powerful Lebanese militant group Hezbollah to its north as it fights Hamas in Gaza.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, and Hezbollah, which fought a monthlong war against Israel in 2006, has stayed out of the fighting for now. But the barrage appears to be carefully calibrated to send a political message that the group, which has tens of thousands of missiles, could join the battle at any time.

___

BERLIN — German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says he hopes to fly to Israel for talks Thursday with Israelis and Palestinians on the conflict in Gaza.

Asked to confirm Israeli media reports about such a trip, Maas told journalists in Berlin that “I can’t tell you 100%, because of course we coordinate such a trip with those to whom we’re travelling.”

He said that coordination hadn’t been completed yet.

“But yes, my plan is to fly to Israel tonight and hold talks in Jerusalem and Ramallah,” Maas said.

Earlier, Germany’s top diplomat had ruled out talking to the Palestinian militant group Hamas that controls Gaza.

“After the events of recent days there is no reason to talk directly with Hamas,” he said. “Those are terrorist attacks that are being carried out by Hamas in Israel and which in my view completely rule out talking without intermediaries, directly to Hamas.”

___

PARIS — A French government spokesman says “very intense discussions” are underway with the United States about a United Nations Security Council resolution that has been proposed by France in coordination with Egypt and Jordan.

The proposed resolution aims at ending hostilities between Israel and Hamas militants who control Gaza.

The United States has blocked the U.N.’s most powerful body from issuing a press statement calling for a halt to the violence, insisting that it would not help diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi held talks in Paris earlier this week on the issue and they had a meeting on Tuesday with Jordan’s King Abdullah II via video conference.

In a joint statement, France, Egypt and Jordan said they “called on the parties to immediately agree on a ceasefire.”

They also said they will work with the U.N. and other partners to ensure humanitarian help for the population of Gaza.

___

CAIRO — The Arab League Parliament has convened an extraordinary meeting in Cairo to express solidarity with the Palestinians and condemn Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip.

Those in attendance at the meeting Wednesday wore traditional Palestinian black-and-white scarves in a sign of support.

The Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said: “The truth is becoming crystal clear now with all its ugliness and hideousness: we are before a colonizing people that lives under an apartheid state and an occupation government that systematically practices ethnic cleansing.”

Others also criticized Israel, with Arab Parliament Speaker Adel Al-Asoumi accusing Israel of “war crimes and of full-fledged crimes against humanity.”

In a televised speech, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addressed Arab delegates, calling Jerusalem “the essence of the Palestinian national identity.”

He said: “Without it, there will be no peace, no security, no stability and no agreement.

___

RAMALLAH, West Bank — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas says Israel is carrying out “organized state terrorism and war crimes” in Gaza that are punishable under international law.

In a televised address Wednesday, he said the Palestinians “will not hesitate to pursue those who commit such crimes in front of international courts.”

Abbas is the head of the internationally backed Palestinian Authority, whose forces were driven from Gaza when the militant Hamas group seized power in 2007. The PA has limited autonomy in parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Earlier this year, the International Criminal Court launched an investigation into possible war crimes committed by Israel and Palestinian militants during the last Gaza war, in 2014. It has expressed concern about the latest round of fighting.

Abbas accused Israel of “brutal attacks on civilians and deliberate bombardment of homes.” Israel says it only strikes militant targets and makes every effort to avoid harming civilians, including by warning people ahead of some strikes.

Hamas and other militant groups have launched hundreds of rockets into Israel. The indiscriminate fire is widely seen as violating international law.

___

ISLAMABAD– Pakistan’s foreign minister has denounced Israel’s continued airstrikes against the Gaza Strip in a meeting with his Palestinian counterpart.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi made his comment during a meeting with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki during a visit to Turkey. Qureshi will travel next to New York to address the U.N. General Assembly to demand an immediate halt to Israel’s attacks on Palestinians.

According to a foreign ministry statement, Qureshi denounced Israel’s attacks on Palestinians. The statement also quotes al-Maliki praising Pakistan’s efforts aimed at mobilizing international support for the Palestinians.

___

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israeli military officials say a mysterious explosion that killed eight members of a Palestinian family on the first day of the current round of fighting in the Gaza Strip was caused by a misfired Palestinian rocket, not an Israeli airstrike.

Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, a military spokesman, said the rocket was launched in Gaza and fell inside Gaza and killed “almost an entire family.” Conricus added that “this wasn’t an Israeli attack.”

A senior military officer on Wednesday said the incident was investigated, and Israel did not strike the Beit Hanoun area where the family members were killed that night.

The officer said a total of 700 rockets — roughly one-fifth of the total launched by Palestinian militants — failed to reach Israel and landed inside Gaza. He provided no further estimates on how many Palestinians had been harmed by errant rocket fire. The officer spoke on condition of anonymity under military briefing guidelines.

At least 219 Palestinians have been killed in airstrikes, including 63 children and 36 women, with 1,530 people wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. It does not break down how many militants are among the dead or whether people have died from misfired rockets.

Israel says Hamas is responsible for civilian deaths because the militant group uses residential areas for cover to fire rockets and carry out other military operations. Twelve people in Israel have also been killed, 10 by rocket fire aimed at Israeli towns and cities. Two people died in accidents while rushing for shelter.

___

TEL AVIV, Israel — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel is pursuing “forceful deterrence” against Gaza’s Hamas rulers and does not rule out a further escalation.

Meeting with foreign ambassadors on Wednesday, he said “you can either conquer them, and that’s always an open possibility, or you can deter them.”

“We are engaged right now in forceful deterrence, but I have to say, we don’t rule out anything.”

Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes against what it says are militant targets in Gaza since the fourth war between the two sides broke out earlier this month. Hamas and other militants have fired more than 3,700 rockets at Israel.

Netanyahu said Israel hopes to restore quiet “quickly” and is doing everything it can to avoid civilian casualties.

___

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Israeli airstrikes have killed at least six people overnight across the Gaza Strip and destroyed the home of an extended family.

Despite growing international pressure for a cease-fire, the military said Wednesday it widened its strikes on militant targets in the Palestinian territory’s south to blunt continuing rocket fire from Hamas.

Residents surveyed the piles of bricks, concrete and other debris that had once been the home of 40 members of al-Astal family. They said everyone escaped after a warning missile hit the house.

The Israeli military says it struck militant targets around the towns of Khan Younis and Rafah.

Gaza health officials say at least 219 Palestinians have been killed in airstrikes. Twelve people in Israel have been killed in rocket attacks.