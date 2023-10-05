PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Local middle school students are getting the opportunity to get hands-on experience with different manufacturing companies across the region.

The Mercer County Technical Education Center is hosting “Explore the New Manufacturing.”

Middle School students from four different schools had the opportunity to witness and experience different labs throughout the day. Most importantly, students get hands-on experience that could spark an interest in a career in manufacturing.

Throughout the day, students get to see what it’s like to work in the manufacturing field.

They also had the chance to tour the Mercer County Technical Education Center.

Monica Cross, Executive Director of ‘Explore the New Manufacturing,’ says the event offers unique opportunities for the students.

“Students seem to have been very excited about the labs and seemed to have learned a lot. One group went on a tour. So they rotated labs. They were able to have a tour of the facility and get to see some of the different classes and programs that are available,” said Cross to 59News.

Students have the opportunity to have a fun day and are getting an opportunity that could solidify their future.

Two students, Elijah and Jacob, got the opportunity to take part in the event.

“Well today we’ve just explored around campus and learned some stuff about STEM. We’ve learned a lot today, it’s just been so great,” said Elijah.

“There’s a lot of fun activities, there’s a lot of creativity that has come out of this,” said Jacob to 59News.

Once these students reach high school, they will start to consider different careers.

The ‘Explore the New Manufacturing’ plants a seed of interest in some students that want a career in manufacturing.