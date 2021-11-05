The Ministry Place holds bi-weekly Helping Hands giveaway

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Volunteers with The Ministry Place in Hinton took a moment to help those in need on Friday, November 5, 2021.

The church holds a free clothing and food drive every other Friday on Temple Street.

They collect donations in-between distribution dates. The Administrative Assistant for The Ministry Place said the Helping Hands Giveaway gives them an opportunity to help those in the community who may not have another option.

“The community needs it,” Debra Smith said. “I mean, we have people here that maybe actually do not have a home, and they lose their clothes frequently, so they come and get more clothes. We are just happy to help them.”

The Helping Hands Giveaway will hold their next food and clothing distribution November 19, 2021.