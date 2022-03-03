PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)- The Pikeview Panthers Girls Basketball team is headed to states!

After finishing 6-2 in the league and 14-8 overall, the lady panthers will be traveling to the Charleston Civic Center for the state tournament.

Seniors Anyah Brown and Hannah Perdue said their team has what it takes.

“I think that we’re peaking right now. So I really feel that we need to work on being consistent and just have the best consistent games instead of one person showing up, or two people showing up one night. All five need to show up consistently every night,” Brown said.

The lady panthers take on Nitro High School next Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 9:00 PM.