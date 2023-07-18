BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– It’s an exciting time for people playing the lottery as national jackpots soared for Powerball and Mega Millions.

The Powerball is at an astonishing $1 billion jackpot, which is only the third time in Powerball history it’s passed the billion dollar-mark. The cash value is slated at $516.8 million for the jackpot winner.

As for Mega Millions, the jackpot stands at the seventh largest in their history with $640 million. Mega Millions is on their 25th run and estimates the cash value at $328 million.

Lottery players Jerone Walker and Alexandra Asplund already dreamed of what they would do with this massive money prize.

“I would buy a few things and some charity,” said Walker. “Houses, cars and maybe a yacht.”

Asplund, on the other hand, said, “I would so give it back to the community. I think that it is really important, so I would buy up as many houses as I could and fix them up and give them to people who need houses to live in.”

West Virginia had two recent winners of $50,000 each with one winner in Elkview and another in Point Pleasant.

The Powerball drawing is on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 10:59 P.M. and the Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 11 P.M.