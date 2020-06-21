The rain keeps coming

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SUMMERS COUNTY UNTIL 7:45 PM. Watch for flooded road ways in the area and make sure to turn around don’t drown.

Tonight pop up showers will stick with us even after the sun goes down for a little while tonight. Our overnight lows will only drop to the low 60’s. Watch out for some patchy fog early Monday morning.

Starting the work week off on Monday we keep things around 80 with a chance to see showers returning in the afternoon hours for most. Overnight showers dwindle as the sun begins to set, and we end up with another comfortable night in the low 60’s.

Tomorrow

Tuesday we see some of our best chances for unsettled weather with a good chance of some thunderstorms alongside abundant showers across the two Virginia’s as a cold front begins to work its way through the area. Temperatures will make it up to the upper 70’s. Overnight Tuesday we see some cooler air work into the area behind the front lows still stick in the 60’s for most.

Wednesday we see more showers across the region with a few thunderstorms still possible, it will be noticeably cooler with highs in the mid 70’s. Wednesday night we drop back down into the upper 50’s for overnight lows. Thursday we dry out! Temperature wise we only make it up to the upper 70’s. Friday will stay dry also with temperatures trying to get to the 80 degree mark. Next weekend the unsettled weather returns but we hold on to temperatures in the low 80’s. Staying unsettled through the rest of the next 10 days.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

10 day forecast

TONIGHT:

Shower chances stick around overnight. Lows in the low 60s.

MONDAY:

A shower or two possible. Highs around 80.

TUESDAY:

Better chance of rain. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

More of the same. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Looks dry! Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

Looking dry again! Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY:

Chance of showers come back. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY:

Chance of showers again. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY:

Some showers. Highs in the low 80’s. TUESDAY:

Chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the low 80s. WEDNESDAY:

Still hanging on to afternoon shower chances. Highs around 80.