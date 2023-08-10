Beckley, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Public Library is giving away free phonics kits. The kits include a backpack, a workbook, and a notebook to help kids kickstart the school year.

They are free to the public and geared toward pre-k to early elementary students.

Cari Burns, Children’s Clerk with the Raleigh County Public Library, tells 59News she is always excited to bring something to kids across southern West Virginia.

“It really means a lot to me to see the happiness on kids faces, even when you give them workbooks like this. I’ve had so many kids get so excited that their getting some sort of activity to be able to take home and spend time with their parents. To me, that means more than anything,” Burns said.

You can obtain your own phonics kit though the library by calling them with the following number: (304)-255-0511.