The Resort at Glade Spring preparing for annual New Year’s Eve bash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DANIELS, WV (WVNS)– New Years Eve is just a few days away and people are starting to prepare for the celebration. The Resort at Glade Spring is getting ready for their annual New Years Eve Party. This years theme is Decades Party. People are encouraged to come dressed in their best attire from the 70’s, 80’s or 90’s.

Creative Director at the Resort at Glade Spring Ashley Long said they have something for every age. 

“Our Decades Party is 21 and older and then we have our kids bash ages 4 to 12.”

The bash is December 31st starting at 9 p.m. For tickets you can purchase them on the Resort at Glade Springs website

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

How to explain to children why Santa didn't bring expensive gifts

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to explain to children why Santa didn't bring expensive gifts"

Remarkable Women - Zach Guion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Women - Zach Guion"

Former West Virginia State Trooper acquitted on charges of beating teenager

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former West Virginia State Trooper acquitted on charges of beating teenager"

Dog rescued from storm drain spends first Christmas with the firefighters who saved him

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dog rescued from storm drain spends first Christmas with the firefighters who saved him"

LATEST: Family, friends expand search area for missing Raleigh County woman

Thumbnail for the video titled "LATEST: Family, friends expand search area for missing Raleigh County woman"

59 News Online Update: December 21, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "59 News Online Update: December 21, 2019"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News