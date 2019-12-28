The Resort at Glade Spring preparing for annual New Year’s Eve bash

DANIELS, WV (WVNS)– New Years Eve is just a few days away and people are starting to prepare for the celebration. The Resort at Glade Spring is getting ready for their annual New Years Eve Party. This years theme is Decades Party. People are encouraged to come dressed in their best attire from the 70’s, 80’s or 90’s.

Creative Director at the Resort at Glade Spring Ashley Long said they have something for every age.

“Our Decades Party is 21 and older and then we have our kids bash ages 4 to 12.”

The bash is December 31st starting at 9 p.m. For tickets you can purchase them on the Resort at Glade Springs website.