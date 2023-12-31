DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — Everyone knows that midnight is when you really celebrate New Year’s Eve. The champagne is popped, the ball has dropped, and the parties reach their peaks.

But kiddos have a difficult time staying up that late, I remember that I sure did.

So the Resort at Glade Springs has decided to help the children celebrate just as much as the adults, by throwing an Early New Year’s celebration.

Cheslea Andrade, Events Producer at the Resort, says their party gives the kids the wonder of ringing in the new year without the hassle of staying up past bedtime. “Providing early events allows the parents to plan ahead of time, they can enjoy the fun with their kids, but they have an opportunity to let them go to bed thinking they’ve celebrated to midnight when in reality it’s 10:30.”

The Resort’s New Year’s Eve Bash includes a Load-Up Bar full of nachos, wings, and fries; both board and console games for kids to play with their parents; and even a silent disco with three custom made playlists to get the kids tuckered out for that early ball drop.

And then, Andrade says, the adults will have time for themselves as well. “We’re super excited because with the package that you come with if you stay at our hotel, these kids’ events also allow you to be an adult while spending time with your family. So, we have all these kid activities, but we do have an early ball drop that’ll make it feel like it’s midnight to them and then they’ll get sent to their room to go to bed and then the adults can be adults for the last hour and a half.”

The resort at Glade Springs going above and beyond to make sure everyone gets their chance for some final fun in 2023.