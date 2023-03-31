DANIELS, WV (WVNS)– The Resort at Glade Springs is hosting an Adult Easter Egg Hunt Event– and it will be hops of fun.

For the first time ever, the resort will have an Easter Egg Hunt just for people 21 and up.

Along with the hunt, there will be an Easter-themed cocktail tasting, live music and more.

Ashley Long, Creative Director at the resort, said there is a good chance of winning a basket valued at $100.

“There are candy in the eggs and sometimes there are tickets,” explained Long. “The tickets will lead to adult Easter baskets that they have a chance of winning, so about 1 in every 10 people will win an Easter basket at this event.”

Long added that you can even buy 10 extra seconds of egg hunting time to increase your odds.

The event is open to the public and will be on Friday, April 7, 2023 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. They will also offer a large buffet on Easter Sunday.

To learn more about the celebrations and how to buy a ticket, click here.