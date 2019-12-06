The Resort at Glade Springs launches Santa’s Adventure Exhibit

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — The Resort at Glade Springs is bringing the north pole to Southern West Virginia.

They are hosting their annual Santa’s adventure exhibit. The display allows families to get a look inside the head elf control room, Santa’s sleigh, and more! Each person leaves with a cookie from Mrs. Claus and a picture with Santa.

Ashley Long is the creative director for the resort and helps put together these exhibits.

“This is truly a unique Christmas tradition that people have started with their families and I think that adults and children that take with them the magic of Christmas,” Long said.

The holiday show is held on Saturdays and Sundays. For tickets, visit www.SantasAdventureWV.com