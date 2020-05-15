The Resort at Glade Springs set to reopen just before Memorial Day Weekend

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) – After being closed for nearly two months, due to COVID-19, the Resort at Glade Springs is set to reopen. The resort made the announcement on Friday, May 15 to resume business before Memorial Day Weekend on Thursday, May 21.

The resort says it is taking extra steps to ensure the safety and well-being of staff and guests. They will now offer digital check-in, but for those checking in at the front desk, plexiglass sneeze guards will be installed.

Bunkers Sports Bar & Outdoor Deck will be open to Golf & Country Club members and resort guests only. They provide dine in or carry-out options, and outdoor seating is available.

Resort activities and amenities will also see some new changes. For more information on those changes, you can visit their website.