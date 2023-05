LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– May kicks off the locally favored State Fair Weekly Flea Market in Lewisburg.

According to the State Fair of WV’s website, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, began the return of the beloved flea market that will be open on Tuesdays and Saturdays starting at 7 a.m. rain or shine throughout the summer.

Vendor spaces are available every day for $10 a spot.

For more information on the flea market, visit statefairofwv.com, or call (304) 645-1090.