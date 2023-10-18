BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A cult classic returns to the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre in Beckley on Friday, October 20, 2023.

The “Rocky Horror Picture Show” is back, for one night only, sponsored by Beckley Pride and Black Circle Bistro.

The president of Beckley Pride said folks may stop by the Black Circle Bistro for a special Rocky Horror themed dinner before heading to the Neville Street theatre to see the movie.

“We are happy to be bringing it back in 2023,” said Christina Baisden, president of Beckley PRIDE, a non-profit group which supports the LGBTQ community. “We had our first one several years ago, and we’re doing it again. We had so many people asking us, ‘Please bring it back, please bring it back.’ It’s just a great time.”

Admission is $5. Baisden said moviegoers may get prop bags at the door, with proceeds benefiting Beckley PRIDE.

She said tickets are available in advance.