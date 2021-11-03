The Salvation Army gears up for annual Angel Tree program

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — There are countless ways to give back the next few months, and one organization is doing just that by holding an annual event focused on helping kids.

The Salvation Army is gearing up to start its annual angel tree program. The angel tree gives people a chance to buy gifts for children in need.

The program will take place in the Crossroads Mall and feature a wreath of children’s names. To help out, all you need to do is pick a child’s name from the wreath and buy some of the gifts on the list.

“Think about what it was like when you were a child, opening those gifts on Christmas morning and if you have the opportunity, please share that gift with a child,” Major Rebecca Mott said.

The Angel Wreath will be at the Crossroads Mall on November 12, 2021.

