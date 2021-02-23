The Schoolhouse Hotel to open as hub for local community, economic boost

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — An old building in White Sulphur Springs is getting repurposed. Its history will be at the forefront of the revitalization.

The Schoolhouse Hotel was originally the White Sulphur Springs High School. Later the building was a Junior High. Cindy Bennett is the Operations Manager for The Schoolhouse Hotel.

“Both of my parents went to school here as a high school,” Bennett said. “My sister and brother and I all went to school here as a junior high school.”

Now, it has transformed once again to become a 30 room hotel complete with a restaurant, bar, ballroom, and a rooftop bar.

“We have items that will be preserved and displayed in places like the restaurant, the bar area. We have many other artifacts that will be repurposed and used in very unique ways as beer taps and bottle stoppers,” Bennett said.

Bennett added The Schoolhouse Hotel will not only be a hub for the local community to come and reminisce, but it will provide an economic boost.

“We will employ 40-50 people in town plus extras during seasonal times of the year and special events and things like that,” Bennett said.

She said the Hotel will be accessible to anyone with any disability. Even the smallest room will have enough space for a wheelchair bound person to turn and move around.

“The Hotel is going to be completely accessible and that begins with our website,” Bennett said. “Our website is designed so that with a few clicks, you can project any type of color, any type of lettering, anything that you need for your particular type of disability.”

Bennett said The Schoolhouse Hotel’s projected opening date is Dec. 31, 2021, but they are already getting inquiries about the ballroom space.