The search of 14-year-old Jonathon Benjamin Adams has come to a close police found human remains

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV ( WDVM ) — The search for 14-year-old Jonathon Benjamin Adams has come to a close.

At 11:20 this morning, police found a grave containing a set of human remains, officials believe it is Adams but they are still pending an autopsy at the West Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, in Charleston, WV.

It is reported that the remains were located in a wooded area, where Adam’s was last seen last Sunday morning.

However, a 16 year old relative of Adam’s has been arrested and charged with burglary, and police have a suspect in the death of Adams.

The investigation is still taking place and more information will be released as it becomes available. Anyone with information can contact our office at 304-822-3894.