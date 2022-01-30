The Sewing Gallery celebrates 11 years of business

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– One local sewing shop in Princeton is celebrating being in business for 11 years!

The Sewing Gallery on Rogers Street caters to craft and sewing lovers of all types.

A small reception was held on Saturday, January 29, 2022, with light refreshments and gift bags to thank their customers for their continued support.

Sue Hardin, Owner of The Sewing Gallery says she feels good knowing her business survived for that long. She said she set a goal for herself to have the number one store in the Mountain State. Hardin talked about what she wants for her business in the next 11 years.

“I want to be even more of an education center for the sewing world here in West Virginia. I think that’s important. Education in any type of job that you do is your key to success,” Hardin said.

To view The Sewing Gallery’s online store, visit their website.