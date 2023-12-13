GHENT, WV (WVNS) — With the Mountain State still celebrating Hanukkah, lots of traditions are going on.

Speaking of tradition, Hanukkah has different delicious foods to represent the holiday. Hanukkah is a time where family and friends enjoy these traditional Hanukkah foods together. The following are foods that are eaten on Hanukkah and why they are eaten on the holiday.

Brisket

This is a portion of meat that is served during many Jewish holidays. This meat is always so flavorful and so appropriate for the holiday since it comes from Jewish roots.

Latkes

These are definitely the most traditional food on Hanukkah. There is always a way to get creative with latke recipes too. Latkes are potato pancakes that are deep fried in oil. This food is eaten during the holiday to represent the oil that lasted in the Hanukkiah for eight days.

Kugel

This is a food that is also usually served on Jewish holidays. Kugel is a egg noodle casserole served at traditional Jewish meals. This food can be sweet or savory, and according to webstaurantstore, this side dish can have mystical and spiritual qualities.

Sufganiyot

These are deep fried jelly donuts. They are usually round and sprinkled with powdered sugar, and filled with delicious jam. webstaurantstore says The Hebrew word “sufganiyot” is acutually pronounced “soof-gah-nee.” It comes from the Greek word sufan, which means “spongy” or “fried.” This traditional food is also eaten on Hanukkah to represent the oil lasting in the Hanukkiah as well.

Hanukkah Gelt

This “money” is given on Hanukkah to make Hanukkah dinners pretty, given as prizes during games, or given as a token or gift. This money is also made out of chocolate and covered in gold foil. This is also usually used as the coins that are used for the game of dreidal. These coins have been traditional to Hanukkah for years, being given as gifts from parents over time, or used as rewards for Torah study. Chocolate companies then started making bags of these coins, which acted as an act of gratitude to help commemorate the miracle of the oil.