PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–Are you ready for a battle of the bands?!

On Saturday, October 1, Princeton Senior High School will host the Southern Thunder competition with local bands from around Southern West Virginia and Southwestern Virginia.

They plan to also have a vendor village with food and small businesses.

Princeton Senior High School Band Director Greg Richmond said a lot of planning went into this event.

“It’s really nice to get to have it because we haven’t had it the last two years because of COVID. And so it’s been three years since we’ve been able to do it. So we’re really looking forward to get back into the swing of it,” Richmond said.

The competition will start at 4:00 pm on the football field at Princeton Senior High School.

Tickets are ten dollars for adults and five dollars for children.