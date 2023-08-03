FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — The State Fair of West Virginia kicks off August 10, 2023, and preparations for the 2023 celebrations have been underway for over a year.

This is the 98th annual State Fair of West Virginia according to Kelly Collins, the chief executive officer of the state fair.

She says she’s eager for everyone to head down to Fairlea and enjoy the fun – there are even perks for being there on opening day.

“So opening day we have actually a cheaper gate admission…it’s eight dollars as well as a ride special so it’s a great day to come out and enjoy the fair, get some of those fair foods, see what’s new here on the fairgrounds,” said Collins.

The State Fair of West Virginia kicks off on Thursday, August 10, 2023, with rides, concerts, and all the food vendors fair-goers could want! Stick with 59News as we bring you full coverage of all the happenings throughout the fair’s 2023 season.