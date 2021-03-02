The sun was out but roads are still saturated, be alert

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The sun was shining Tuesday after floods swept through the area, but it is going to take a few days for the ground to dry up. 

The roads may not be flooded anymore but there are still hazards to be aware of. The amount of rain Southern West Virginia received saturated the ground which made for ideal conditions for fallen trees and rockslides. Bradley Ellison, the Wyoming County Sheriff said, if you are out on the roads, it is still important to be alert. 

“Be more aware that you might pop around a curve and there might be something in the road. Slow your speed down, we’ve had a lot of water that has run off the mountain side and it has put rocks in the road,” Ellison said. “That can affect you, you might hit one and bust a tire so just be extra careful.”

Ellison added that motorists should report any road blockages or problems they come across.

