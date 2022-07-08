BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A rock and blues band from Wyoming County performed at Fridays in the Park during lunch hour Friday. The Switch performed original music at Jim Word Memorial Park, along with popular songs from well-known artists.

Jill Moorefield, director of Beckley Events, said the Fridays in the Park series brings in a diverse group of performers, from rock to country to gospel.

The Switch recently won Battle of the Bands at Charleston Regatta.

Ted Farrish, the group’s manager, said the band has a bright future. He added that The Switch was received well at Word Park during the Friday performance.

“Everybody just loved them,” said Farrish. “They’re terrific, just a really solid rock band, four-piece. They’re great.”