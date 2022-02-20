BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)– Interested in a new summer job?

The Town of Bluefield, Tazewell County, is offering free life-guarding classes for anyone over the age of 15. Successful completion of the class gives students a valid two-year lifeguard, CPR, AED, and first aid certification with the American Red Cross.

Heather Sharp who is the Assistant Recreation Director with the town of Bluefield and certified instructor, talked about the incentive of the free class.

“The way we can keep the life-guarding class free to the community is asking for a year service working at Harmony Acres Pool. So, it’s a guaranteed summer job for the youth in our area,” Sharp said.

Classes will take place at the Bluefield Fitness and Recreation Center in Mercer County. The classes are scheduled to start on March 25th. For more information, visit their website.